Arkema auto resin production delayed by weeks

PARIS, April 16 French specialty chemical group
Arkema, one of the top three suppliers of auto resins
in Europe, said on Monday it did not see the production of resin
PA-12 returning to normal for several weeks, risking a slowdown
in global auto production.
An explosion at the end of March at a chemical plant in
Germany owned by Evonik industries is blamed for the shortage of
PA-12, a resin used in the making of automobiles' break and fuel
components.
"We are in a situation of force majeure," said a
spokesperson for Arkema, France's leading PA-12 producer. "We
cannot reach full capacity in the coming weeks."
PSA Peugeot Citroën and Renault, would
not comment on the affect the slowdown in production of PA-12
has on their car production.
She added that the group is currently looking for other
suppliers of PA-12 and would offer clients two other polyamides,
PA-11 and PA-10, to replace PA-12 when possible.
A meeting between automakers and suppliers to discuss the
matter, including alternate sources of resins, will be held on
Tuesday, moderated by the Automotive Industry Action Group of
suburban Detroit.