UK court adjourns Bahrain alumina case

LONDON, April 16 A British court adjourned a case involving metals magnate Victor Dahdaleh and former Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) chief executive Bruce Hall, who appeared on Monday to face corruption charges linked to the supply of alumina to Bahrain.

Jordan-born Dahdaleh, a former donor to Britain's Labour party and U.S. President Bill Clinton's charitable activities, is alleged to have paid bribes to officials of Alba in connection to contracts with U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa , according to Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Hall, who has been extradited from Australia, is alleged to have received the bribes during his tenure as head of Alba, according to the SFO, which is investigating.

The two appeared at Southwark Crown Court but did not enter pleas. The case was adjourned to May 25, with a provisional trial scheduled for April next year.

Dahdaleh's website, quoting a spokesman for legal firm Allen & Overy, said he believes the investigation into his affairs was flawed and he will be contesting the charges vigorously, confident of clearing his name. (>)

Alcoa last year filed a request with the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, seeking to dismiss a civil suit filed against it by Alba, and involving Dahdaleh and others.

The U.S. Court had previously halted the civil proceedings to await the outcome of investigations into the case by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.