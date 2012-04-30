Poland - Factors to Watch on April 30

WARSAW, April 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

MONETARY POLICY

Poland will face increasing problems with maintaining economic growth in the long run, despite a relatively low level of real interest rates, Monetary Policy Council member Jerzy Hausner wrote in an article co-authored by former finance minister Miroslaw Gronicki.

DNB NORD

DnB Nord, the Polish arm of Norway's biggest bank DNB , will announce a new strategy next week assuming an abandonment of the country's retail segment and giving up on plans to launch services for small and medium-sized firms, Puls Biznesu wrote citing a source at the bank.

SHALE GAS

Poland's shale gas reserves might amount to 1-3 billion cubic metres, a few times more than estimated in a state study from March, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote in a comment to a report by Canada's LNG Energy on estimates of resource volumes at its three licences in the Baltic basin.

SWEETER BID FOR EM&F

Czech private equity group Penta Investments and investment group Eastbridge raised their joint bid for Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) on Friday, valuing the group at nearly 1.1 billion zlotys ($349 million).

