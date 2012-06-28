Poland - Factors to Watch on June 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

WARSAW BOURSE

The Treasury Ministry pushed through a dividend of 60 million zlotys, or 1.44 zlotys per share, well above 36.5 million proposed by the stock exchange's management.

SHALE GAS

Hutton Energy and Total may be interested in Exxon Mobil's shale gas exploration licences in Poland after the U.S. group dropped its own exploration plans, speculates Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, without citing any sources.

FX ENERGY

The Nasdaq-listed oil and gas exploration firm hired broker ING Securities to help prepare its listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, writes Parkiet without citing its sources.

KGHM

The copper miner's shareholders to vote on dividend at an annual meeting. The management wants to pay 17 zlotys per share, but the Treasury Ministry, which controls it, has said it could afford to pay more than 28 zlotys per share.

BUDIMEX

The builder to book a loss of 182 million zlotys ($53.29 million) on the value of railway builder PNI it bought in 2011 to expand its presence in infrastructure projects.

