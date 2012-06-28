Poland - Factors to Watch on June 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch that
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
WARSAW BOURSE
The Treasury Ministry pushed through a dividend of 60
million zlotys, or 1.44 zlotys per share, well above 36.5
million proposed by the stock exchange's management.
SHALE GAS
Hutton Energy and Total may be interested in Exxon
Mobil's shale gas exploration licences in Poland after
the U.S. group dropped its own exploration plans, speculates
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, without citing any sources.
FX ENERGY
The Nasdaq-listed oil and gas exploration firm hired broker
ING Securities to help prepare its listing on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange, writes Parkiet without citing its sources.
KGHM
The copper miner's shareholders to vote on dividend at an
annual meeting. The management wants to pay 17 zlotys per share,
but the Treasury Ministry, which controls it, has said it could
afford to pay more than 28 zlotys per share.
BUDIMEX
The builder to book a loss of 182 million zlotys ($53.29
million) on the value of railway builder PNI it bought in 2011
to expand its presence in infrastructure projects.
