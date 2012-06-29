ICAP to cut 70 jobs in London - sources

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 29 ICAP, the world's largest derivatives broker, is to cut 70 staff in its London office, people familiar with the matter said, in line with its pledge to cut cost by 50 million pounds ($77.53 million) this year.
The broker has also laid off about 30 staff from its flagship New York office, one of the sources said.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions