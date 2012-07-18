High-speed FX trading provokes backlash from banks

* EBS, Thomson Reuters spot trading volumes fall
year-on-year
* Manual traders outpaced by high-speed computers algorithms
* Some banks considering alternative dealing platforms
By Nia Williams
LONDON, July 18 Traders' frustration at being
outpaced by high-speed computer algorithms operating on foreign
exchange dealing platforms is contributing to a fall in spot
volumes on the market's two biggest trading venues and prompting
some to look elsewhere.
The two primary providers of interbank platforms dealing -
Thomson Reuters and EBS, owned by ICAP Plc
- both saw year-on-year spot trading volumes decline in
June. The drop came even as the average daily value of FX
settled topped the $5 trillion mark, according to data from
settlement service CLS Bank.
Traders said the fall was partly due to other factors
including the rise of liquidity aggregators - computer
programmes, separate from algorithms, that split orders between
a number of platforms to find the best price - and single dealer
bank platforms such as Citigroup's Velocity or Deutsche
Bank's Autobahn.
But many said the perceived technological advantage that
"algos", also known as high-frequency traders (HFTs), enjoyed on
the platforms was also deterring some traditional bank clients.
Thanks to faster connections and superior technological
firepower, HFTs can often hit quoted prices before manual
traders even if their order is not put in first.
"Thomson Reuters and EBS were basically building their
business with HFTs, and HFTs were modelling voice traders'
behaviour and front-running all the big orders," said one global
head of spot trading at a European bank.
"It was creating a business but making it more difficult and
expensive for manual traders."
Other HFT practices include creating a false illusion of
liquidity through "quote stuffing", whereby models enter and
withdraw large orders within milliseconds, and "statistical
arbitrage" in which models profit from discrepancies in the
market that change too fast for humans to spot.
Analysts from Boston-based consultancy Aite Group said HFTs
were more active on EBS than Thomson Reuters but both platforms
were popular because they have the deepest liquidity.
Many traders said the fifth decimal place quoted in EBS
currency prices provided more trading opportunities for HFTs.
TECHNOLOGICAL ARMS RACE
Traders said smaller platforms such as Currenex, Hotspot and
FXall, which Thomson Reuters recently announced plans to buy,
could be poised to pick up business from their bigger rivals.
There is also appetite for new platforms in the increasingly
fragmented FX market to address concerns that speedy computer
networks are becoming more important than trading acumen.
Interdealer broker Tradition Ltd is launching new platform
traFXpure in co-operation with banks including Barclays, BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBC and UBS.
"The majority of participants are happy to compete in the FX
market but they are not happy to compete in a technological arms
race," said Campbell Adams, managing director of traFXpure.
Although HFTs will still be allowed access to traFXpure when
it launches later this year, Tradition said there will be no
advantage in having faster technology and participants will be
able to see who they are trading with.
Traders said EBS seemed to be taking notice of what one
London-based head of trading described as "the common moan" that
manual traders cannot compete with HFTs.
Last week, as part of a series of planned enhancements, ICAP
announced updated dealing rules containing a new artificial
intelligence policy aimed at preventing algorithms from
distorting genuine price discovery.
EBS is also considering scrapping the fifth decimal place.
"It's certainly conceivable we are going to end up changing
it, and we are unlikely to added a sixth," said Gil Mandelzis,
chief executive officer of EBS.
Jas Singh, managing director of Marketplaces at Thomson
Reuters, said Thomson Reuters platforms already enforced a
minimum price quote life, intended to prevent quote stuffing,
and a m ixture of participants were needed to ensure liquidity.
He attributed the fall in spot volumes to low volatility in
the euro/dollar trading pair and a rise in FX swaps transactions
as banks sought short-term dollar funding.
SHORT-LIVED FIGHTBACK?
Some market players have suggested HFTs and high speed
algorithms are facing a backlash. Once touted as the future of
trading and expected to dominate FX markets in the same way they
dominate equities, they are also being increasingly scrutinised
by regulators.
But one veteran FX trader said although support for HFTs
appeared to be wavering, the future of the market was still
tilted in favour of computers as trading desk numbers are
trimmed at even the biggest banks.
"These things indicate some sort of fightback but I think it
will be short-lived," he said. "Young people coming in should be
looking at e-commerce. If a box of tricks will be taking the
jobs, you want to make sure you are programming that box."