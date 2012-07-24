Poland - Factors to Watch on July 24

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

C.BANKER ON RATES

Poland should cut interest rates as soon as now and if external problems are sustainable, the central bank should consider a loosening cycle, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Andrzej Bratkowski, told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview.

MULTIMEDIA

Liberty Media's Polish arm UPC, and funds Cinven and Permira are on the 4-strong short list of bidders for Polish No.3 cable operator Multimedia, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted its sources as saying.

TAURON, KGHM

Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM and Polish utility Tauron secured EU approval on Monday to set up a gas power joint venture.