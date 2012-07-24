Poland - Factors to Watch on July 24

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
C.BANKER ON RATES
Poland should cut interest rates as soon as now and if
external problems are sustainable, the central bank should
consider a loosening cycle, a member of the central bank's
Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Andrzej Bratkowski, told
Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview.
MULTIMEDIA
Liberty Media's Polish arm UPC, and funds Cinven
and Permira are on the 4-strong short list of bidders for Polish
No.3 cable operator Multimedia, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted its sources as saying.
TAURON, KGHM
Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM and Polish utility
Tauron secured EU approval on Monday to set up a gas power joint
venture.