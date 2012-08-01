Italy - Factors to watch on August 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet on Wednesday
Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen to discuss ways to stem
a spiralling euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Italy does not need assistance from its European partners,
but it might in the future need a "breathing break" from its
high interest rates, Monti said in an interview published in
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.
* DEUTSCHE BANK
The lender cut its net exposure to Spanish government bonds
by 36 percent while it raised the holdings of Italian bonds by
29 percent in the second quarter, while leaving the total
exposure to Piigs countries mostly unchanged.
Joblessness in the euro zone hit on Tuesday its highest
level since the single currency was born, a further sign of
economic desperation as hopes erode that the bloc will be saved
by its central bank this week.
Investor focus remains on European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi who must back up his pledge to do what it takes to
protect the euro when the bank's policymakers meet on Thursday
or else face deep disappointment from investors hungry for - and
expecting - immediate action.
* UNICREDIT
The lender is the only one among Italy's five largest banks
to have at disposal an amount of assets that could be used as
collateral for ECB's financing operations bigger than corporate
bonds due to expire in 2012-2014, according to a research by
Mediobanca.
The bank is reported to have reached a deal to sell oil
activities it had received from Italpetroli, according to
Italian daily Il Messaggero.
* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Capital hikes end on Wednesday, paving the way for a
long-expected tie-up.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group missed expectations on Wednesday
when it reported an underlying net profit in the second quarter
of 1.46 billion euros ($1.80 billion). In a statement, Eni said
its adjusted net profit in the second quarter rose 2 percent to
1.46 billion euros. That compared to a Reuters poll of nine
analysts that had forecast an average of 1.542 billion euros.
AUTOGRILL
World's top airport retailer said on Wednesday it had won a
10-year concession to operate duty-free stores at Belem
International Airport, a deal that allows it to enter the
fast-growing Brazilian market. The 2012-2022 concession is
expected to generate sales of over 30 million euros ($36.95
million), Autogrill said.
CELL THERAPEUTICS
Company posted a $0.28 loss for share in the second quarter.
FIAT
Shares in Fiat were briefly suspended from trading on
Tuesday and were down more than 5 percent, with the market
focusing on flat profit margins at its U.S. unit Chrysler
despite growing volumes.
MEDIOLANUM
Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects to post a record
net profit this year despite the ongoing uncertainty affecting
markets, the group's Chief Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on
Tuesday.
FINMECCANICA
Italy's Finmeccanica said on Tuesday first-half core profit
rose 10 percent and confirmed its 2012 targets, as the aerospace
and defence group starts to benefit from restructuring efforts
following big losses last year.
The defence giant ruled out the issue of equity capital to
help pay back 800 million euros in bonds maturing in December
2013.
MEDIASET
Italy's largest broadcaster Mediaset posted on Tuesday a
73.5 percent fall in first-half net profit, hit by a plunge in
advertising sales and by its unprofitable pay-TV business.
RESULTS
Unipol, Fiat Industrial, Enel Green Power
and A2A report second quarter results on
Wednesday.