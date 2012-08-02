European stocks slide after ECB disappoints

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.2 pct, Spain's IBEX falls 5.2 pct
* ECB holds rates; lack of strong action hurts sentiment
* Analysts say sell-off could be short-lived
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 2 European shares ended Thursday's
volatile session sharply lower as European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had been
expecting some bold actions since his pledge last week to do
'whatever it takes' to defend the euro.
The ECB, which left interest rates unchanged, took a step
towards a new round of bond buying to drag down Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs, but said euro zone nations must act
first. Draghi also hinted That Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's
influential Bundesbank, the ECB's biggest shareholder, had
expressed reservations about bond-buying.
Investors, who had pushed stocks higher before Draghi's
comments on hopes of some concrete policy support, rushed to
dump equities, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index closing
1.2 percent lower at 1,055.34 points, Spain's IBEX
slumping 5.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB falling 4.6
percent, the biggest one-day decline in nearly four months.
"Draghi put himself in such a difficult position that he had
to deliver today and he has not. There has been a swift change
in rhetoric from 'we will' last week to 'we may' today," Joshua
Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.
"And even though he hints towards bond purchases, all he has
done is kick the can down the road. It would appear the ground
continues to be laid for ECB action, but this action is not
going to come this week and leaves a taste of disappointment."
Euro zone banks, which are exposed to several
highly-indebted countries in the region, suffered the most, with
the index slipping 6.4 percent and Spain's Banco Santander
falling 6.7 percent.
Other sectors linked to growth also lost ground, with auto
shares falling 2.4 percent and construction stocks
down 2.2 percent on concerns the region's fragile
economies would continue to suffer in the absence of bold
stimulus measures from the ECB in the near term.
"The market feels it has been lead to the altar, but the
ceremony has been delayed. Draghi has rowed back the boat that
he had pushed out," said Manish Singh, director and head of
investment services at Crossbridge Capital, which has more than
$2 billion of assets under management.
"However there is no doubt that a lot of discussion is going
behind the scenes. His hands are tied by politics. Market will
not get any direction, but it won't continue to sell-off
either."
RETREAT SHORT-LIVED?
However, despite Thursday's fall, euro zone banks are still
up 9 percent since Draghi pledged to help the euro, Spanish
stocks are up 6 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 is up
5 percent. Europe's volatility index fell 6 percent on
Thursday, signalling investors are still willing to take risk.
"Markets may be in a profit-taking mode, but we think this
will be short-lived. Draghi continued to strengthen his rhetoric
and we see this as sufficient to sustain most of the gains over
the last 8 weeks," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at
Exane BNP Paribas, said.
Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 index, which fell 3 percent
to 2,263.36 points, ended at its 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of a fall from mid-March to early June, indicating
that the level could provide some support in the near term.
"Markets are arguably in a better place following Draghi's
press conference than they were last week when he first entered
the fray. There is a sense that the ECB will intervene at some
stage and that should be enough to offer some support to risk
assets," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, which manages nearly $4 billion.
"The fundamentals remain unchanged though. We feel it is
sensible to remain cautious and watchful. Our portfolios are
defensively positioned, marginally underweight risk assets."
Sectors traditionally seen as defensives outperformed the
market, with healthcare stocks ending flat and the food
and beverages sector down 0.4 percent.
"Investors should focus on defensives as they generally
offer yields that are attractive in a low interest rate
environment," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown. "This assumes significance as the earnings season has
not given any great direction to the market so far."
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, about 56 percent of
Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so
far, and of that 49 percent have missed analysts' forecasts,
while 51 percent have met or beaten the consensus.