European stocks slide after ECB disappoints

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.2 pct, Spain's IBEX falls 5.2 pct

* ECB holds rates; lack of strong action hurts sentiment

* Analysts say sell-off could be short-lived

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 2 European shares ended Thursday's volatile session sharply lower as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had been expecting some bold actions since his pledge last week to do 'whatever it takes' to defend the euro.

The ECB, which left interest rates unchanged, took a step towards a new round of bond buying to drag down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but said euro zone nations must act first. Draghi also hinted That Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's influential Bundesbank, the ECB's biggest shareholder, had expressed reservations about bond-buying.

Investors, who had pushed stocks higher before Draghi's comments on hopes of some concrete policy support, rushed to dump equities, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 1.2 percent lower at 1,055.34 points, Spain's IBEX slumping 5.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB falling 4.6 percent, the biggest one-day decline in nearly four months.

"Draghi put himself in such a difficult position that he had to deliver today and he has not. There has been a swift change in rhetoric from 'we will' last week to 'we may' today," Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.

"And even though he hints towards bond purchases, all he has done is kick the can down the road. It would appear the ground continues to be laid for ECB action, but this action is not going to come this week and leaves a taste of disappointment."

Euro zone banks, which are exposed to several highly-indebted countries in the region, suffered the most, with the index slipping 6.4 percent and Spain's Banco Santander falling 6.7 percent.

Other sectors linked to growth also lost ground, with auto shares falling 2.4 percent and construction stocks down 2.2 percent on concerns the region's fragile economies would continue to suffer in the absence of bold stimulus measures from the ECB in the near term.

"The market feels it has been lead to the altar, but the ceremony has been delayed. Draghi has rowed back the boat that he had pushed out," said Manish Singh, director and head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, which has more than $2 billion of assets under management.

"However there is no doubt that a lot of discussion is going behind the scenes. His hands are tied by politics. Market will not get any direction, but it won't continue to sell-off either."

RETREAT SHORT-LIVED?

However, despite Thursday's fall, euro zone banks are still up 9 percent since Draghi pledged to help the euro, Spanish stocks are up 6 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 is up 5 percent. Europe's volatility index fell 6 percent on Thursday, signalling investors are still willing to take risk.

"Markets may be in a profit-taking mode, but we think this will be short-lived. Draghi continued to strengthen his rhetoric and we see this as sufficient to sustain most of the gains over the last 8 weeks," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 index, which fell 3 percent to 2,263.36 points, ended at its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from mid-March to early June, indicating that the level could provide some support in the near term.

"Markets are arguably in a better place following Draghi's press conference than they were last week when he first entered the fray. There is a sense that the ECB will intervene at some stage and that should be enough to offer some support to risk assets," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, which manages nearly $4 billion.

"The fundamentals remain unchanged though. We feel it is sensible to remain cautious and watchful. Our portfolios are defensively positioned, marginally underweight risk assets."

Sectors traditionally seen as defensives outperformed the market, with healthcare stocks ending flat and the food and beverages sector down 0.4 percent.

"Investors should focus on defensives as they generally offer yields that are attractive in a low interest rate environment," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "This assumes significance as the earnings season has not given any great direction to the market so far."

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, about 56 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so far, and of that 49 percent have missed analysts' forecasts, while 51 percent have met or beaten the consensus.