Spate of bidders line up for KPN's BASE unit-sources

Aug 9 Belgium's media group De Persgroep, cable company Telenet and private equity firms Blackstone , Providence and Cinven made non-binding bids for KPN's mobile unit BASE, sources familiar with the process said.

BASE could fetch between 1.4 billion and 1.7 billion euros, the sources said.

KPN declined to comment.

