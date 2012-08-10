Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
MOODY'S ON POLAND'S RATING
An upgrade of Poland's stable rating outlook is unlikely
given the slowing economy and relatively high current account
deficit and foreign debt, Moody's rating agency lead analyst on
Poland said on Thursday.
BPH TFI
Three mutual fund managers Altus TFI, Quercus TFI
and Investors TFI are on a shortlist of potential buyers of BPH
TFI, a mutual fund unit of GE Money's Bank BPH,
and are willing to pay 150-180 million zlotys ($46-55 million),
Parkiet reported without naming its sources.
RENEWABLES
The draft bill on renewable energy, presented by the Economy
Ministry at the end of July, increases the risks undertaken by
investors willing to invest in renewables, the CEO of Poland's
top utility PGE, Krzysztof Kilian wrote in an opinion
published by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
POLL
Analysts expect Romania's leu to outperform its Central
European peers in the next 12 months according to a Reuters poll
published on Thursday, as political tensions which have knocked
the currency down are seen easing towards the end of 2012.