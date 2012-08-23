Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 23

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly posts a large second-quarter net loss on
Thursday, blaming high costs of gas imports and an insufficient
rise in gas tariffs for the weak result.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility beats market expectations with a 46
percent rise in second-quarter net profit as it consolidated the
results of power distributor GZE, taken over from Sweden's
Vattenfall in 2011.
AMERICA MOVIL
Carlos Slim's telecoms group is among four potential buyers
of Polish telecoms company HAWE and could also be
interested in investing in Poland's smallest cellphone operator
P4, writes Puls Biznesu, citing unnamed sources.
NETIA
A deferred tax one-off helps the telecoms group report an
unexpected 60-percent jump in second-quarter net profit,
although the company slightly reduces its full-year sales
guidance.
