Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors
cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus at
a speech before fellow central bankers later in the day.
EURO ZONE
Economic uncertainty in Europe is rising "massively" as
growth prospects worsen, especially for debt-strapped southern
euro zone members, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said. �
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy may end up with a double-digit stake in struggling
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena under a rescue package for the
country's third biggest lender that could significantly dilute
existing shareholders.
Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola told Il Sole 24 Ore said
the large writedown on past acquisitions that have pushed it
into the red in the second-quarter will be the last one. The CEO
says new investors could enter the bank capital only after 2014,
when the group is expected to be again profitable.
GENERALI
* Singapore's sovereign funds Temasek and GIC are looking at
the Asian operations of Generali's Swiss unit BSI, which is on
sale, Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Friday. The paper said
Munich RE could be interested in Generali Usa Life
Reassurance, another asset the insurance company put on sale.
Indian and Chinese groups could be interested in buying
Generali's Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced
report. The paper also mentions Swiss private banking giant
Julius Baer as a potential suitor.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The group may consider issuing a convertible bond before
credit lines for 1 billion euros expire in 2013, Il Sole 24 Ore
said without quoting sources.
* RCS's shareholders' pact could end before its natural
deadline of March 2014 if the company launches a right issue, MF
said.
ALCOA PLANT
Government officials meet representatives from Swiss giant
Glencore in a last-ditch attempt to avert the planned
closure of Italy's biggest aluminium smelter in Portovesme,
which belongs to Alcoa.