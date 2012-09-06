Italy - Factors to watch on September 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most decisive moment of his presidency on Thursday when he tries to heal divisions among policymakers and deliver on his promise to save the euro.

Investors want to hear how the ECB will start a new bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, after disagreements on the Governing Council over the plan were played out in public last week.

GENERALI

The insurer has renegotiated the sale of a controlling stake in Israeli insurer Migdal for 705 million euros against 835 million euros previously.

MEDIOBANCA

The top Italian investment bank said its board was confidently awaiting the outcome of a judicial probe into its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, who remains at the helm. Nagel, who is being probed for having allegedly blocked regulatory oversight during the merger, outlined his handling of a controversial insurance merger on Wednesday.

PIRELLI,

The Italian tyremaker Pirelli's controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital increase of 45 million euros, which it needs to repay around 41 million euros of bank debt expiring in November 2012.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear maker's controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio sold up to 7 percent of the company in order to increase its market liquidity, said Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin.

The sale is worth around 900 million euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said on Wednesday it has finalised the sale of its French unit Flammarion to France's Madrigall, which controls Gallimard, for 239 million euros.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO, NEWS CORP

News Corp's Italian pay television company Sky Italia is in talks with Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso for a partnership in digital television, MF reported on Thursday citing "authoritative advertising sources." Both players want to take advantage of competitor Mediaset's restructuring, the article said. Sky Italia's pay television business is unlikely to grow much further in Italy, said MF.