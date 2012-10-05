Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank releases foreing exchange reserves data for September at 1200 GMT.

ZLOTY

The current zloty levels are acceptable, as the Polish currency should not be too strong not to undermine the economy's competitiveness, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was quoted as saying on Friday.

POLIMEX

The beleaguered Polish builder has two binding offers for its non-core units, expecting to book at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the spin-offs, the company said late on Thursday.

YME PLATFORM

The evacuated Yme North Sea oil platform is at risk of collapse this winter, operator Talisman Energy warned safety authorities in a July letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will raise its 2012 full-year net profit target by 26 percent, but a new mining tax may curb net profit by a fifth next year, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

PKO BP

Poland's largest bank passed the European Banking Authority's (EBA) stress tests, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.