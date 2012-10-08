版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 17:27 BJT

Ex-divs to take 4.1 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

LONDON Oct 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.11 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                           (pence)           (points)   
 InterContinental Hotels                   108.40              1.24
 Kingfisher                                  3.09              0.29
 Smith & Nephew                              9.90 cents        0.22
 Tesco                                       4.63              1.47
 Wolseley                                   40.00              0.45
 WPP Group                                   8.80              0.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)             DIVIDEND

 Balfour Beatty                        5.60
 Cobham                                2.40
 Daejan Holdings                      51.00
 Hays                                  1.67
 Murray                                9.00
 International                       
 Trust                               
 Rightmove                             9.00
 SIG                                   1.00
 Spirax-Sarco                         16.00
 Travis Perkins                        8.00
 Unite Group                           1.00
 Yule Catto                            2.20

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐