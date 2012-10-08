Ex-divs to take 4.1 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.11 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) InterContinental Hotels 108.40 1.24 Kingfisher 3.09 0.29 Smith & Nephew 9.90 cents 0.22 Tesco 4.63 1.47 Wolseley 40.00 0.45 WPP Group 8.80 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Balfour Beatty 5.60 Cobham 2.40 Daejan Holdings 51.00 Hays 1.67 Murray 9.00 International Trust Rightmove 9.00 SIG 1.00 Spirax-Sarco 16.00 Travis Perkins 8.00 Unite Group 1.00 Yule Catto 2.20
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.