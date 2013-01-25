Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): AMAZON The world's largest Internet retailer said on Thursday it acquired Poland's text-to-speech technology company Ivona Software, a sign that it may be looking to develop more services similar to Apple Inc's Siri voice-based search product. PKO BP Polish pension funds bought at least half of the recent 5.24-billion zloty ($1.7 billion) placement of shares in the country's top lender PKO by the state treasury and a state-onwed bank BGK, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX