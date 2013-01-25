版本:
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
   
    AMAZON 
    The world's largest Internet retailer said on Thursday it
acquired Poland's text-to-speech technology company Ivona
Software, a sign that it may be looking to develop more services
similar to Apple Inc's Siri voice-based search product.
 
    
    PKO BP 
    Polish pension funds bought at least half of the recent
5.24-billion zloty ($1.7 billion) placement of shares in the
country's top lender PKO by the state treasury and a
state-onwed bank BGK, daily Parkiet reported.
    
