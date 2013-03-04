Poland - Factors to Watch on March 4

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's largest lender reports its 2012 earnings before
market open. Analysts expect the annual net profit to fall to
3.75 billion zlotys ($1.18 billion).
T-BILLS TENDER
Poland's finance ministry will offer 2.0-3.0 billion zlotys
in 25-week treasury bills, with results of the tender. (Results
expected at 1030).
WARSAW BOURSE
The exchange is considering shortening its trading hours, as
demanded by local brokerages, writes Rzeczpospolita.
CEDC
A unit of Russia's Alfa Group is interested in putting
together a consortium to restructure CEDC, one of the world's
largest vodka producers, according to a U.S. securities filing.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX