Global share index hits highest since June 2008

CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
LONDON, March 8 MSCI's world share index hit its highest level since June 2008 on Friday, lifted by an improving global outlook and prospects of highly supportive monetary policies remaining in place in most major economies.
The index, which tracks 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, climbed 0.3 percent to 360.00 points in early European trading, leaving it at its strongest level since late June 2008.
The index, in which U.S. stocks account for about 53 percent of the total, has gained more than 5.6 percent this year.
Investors are increasingly putting their money into shares as the recovering appetite for riskier assets continues to be underpinned by improving global growth and ultra-supportive measures from, among others, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.