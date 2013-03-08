Poland - Factors to Watch on March 8

CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): LOT Polish flag carrier LOT will start talks with Boeing about dreamliners jets next week, the company's spokesman was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita as saying. The arline has so far lost around 8 million zlotys in relation to the dreamliner problems. REHN IN WARSAW EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn is visiting Warsaw on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.