Poland - Factors to Watch on March 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    Poland's biggest media group reports a bigger-than-expected
net profit rise of 61 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to
cost cuts and its ability to squeeze more revenue from its
pay-TV users. 
    
    LOT 
    The troubled airline has until March 20 to present a rescue
plan, writes Rzeczpospolita.
    
    MEAT EXPORTS
    Orders for Polish meat from abroad fell by as much as 60
percent after the horsemeat scandal swept Europe, writes
Dziennik.
    
    KGHM 
    The copper miner may need to take on debt if the government
decides to extract a large dividend, its chief executive tells
Rzeczpospolita.
    
    
    
    ENEA 
    The state-controlled utility plans to pay a dividend of 157
million zlotys ($49.3 million) from last year's profit.
 

