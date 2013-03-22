版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 14:54 BJT

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    BZ WBK STAKE SALE
    Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander 
sold almost 20 million of shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni
WBK for 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), or 245 zlotys per
share, BZ WBK said in a statement on Friday. 
  
    RETAIL SALES DATA
    The statistical office will publish February retail sales
and unemployment data at 0900 GMT. 
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    The Eastern Europe's top software maker will face Polish
rival Sygnity, French Bull and CapGemini
<CAPP.PA, as well U.S. Hewlett-Packard in the race for
contracts at Poland's social security office ZUS, Puls Biznesu
reported.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐