Poland - Factors to Watch on March 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): BZ WBK STAKE SALE Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander sold almost 20 million of shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK for 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), or 245 zlotys per share, BZ WBK said in a statement on Friday. RETAIL SALES DATA The statistical office will publish February retail sales and unemployment data at 0900 GMT. ASSECO POLAND The Eastern Europe's top software maker will face Polish rival Sygnity, French Bull and CapGemini <CAPP.PA, as well U.S. Hewlett-Packard in the race for contracts at Poland's social security office ZUS, Puls Biznesu reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX