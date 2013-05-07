Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION REFORM Poland could lower its first domestic debt threshold to even 40 percent of gross domestic product from the current level of 50 percent after giving employees an option of transferring their assets from open pension funds to the state pension fund ZUS, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said without naming its sources. The move would be aimed at protecting Poland's fiscal discipline and preventing future governments from squandering funds transferred from the open pension funds. CENTAL BANK The Polish central bank starts its two-day rate-setting meeting. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to keep interest rates at an all-time low of 3.25 percent on Wednesday. The central bank will publish FX reserves data for April at 1200 GMT on Tuesday. LOTOS Poland's No.2 oil refiner posted a net loss of 147 million zlotys ($46.21 million) in the first quarter hit by a weaker zloty, which increased the value of its foreign-denominated debt, it said on Tuesday. DREAMLINERS Rolls Royce will replace one of the engines of a Boeing Dreamliner owned by Polish carrier LOT and grounded in Chicago, LOT's spokesman said on Monday, citing a technical issue. IMMOFINANZ The Austrian real-estate group will debut on the Warsaw bourse via a secondary listing on Tuesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX