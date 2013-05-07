版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 14:00 BJT

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PENSION REFORM
    Poland could lower its first domestic debt threshold to even
40 percent of gross domestic product from the current level of
50 percent after giving employees an option of transferring
their assets from open pension funds to the state pension fund
ZUS, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said without naming its
sources. 
    The move would be aimed at protecting Poland's fiscal
discipline and preventing future governments from squandering
funds transferred from the open pension funds.
    
    CENTAL BANK
    The Polish central bank starts its two-day rate-setting
meeting. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to
keep interest rates at an all-time low of 3.25 percent on
Wednesday.
    The central bank will publish FX reserves data for April at
1200 GMT on Tuesday.
    
    LOTOS 
    Poland's No.2 oil refiner posted a net loss of 147 million
zlotys ($46.21 million) in the first quarter hit by a weaker
zloty, which increased the value of its foreign-denominated
debt, it said on Tuesday. 
    
    DREAMLINERS
    Rolls Royce will replace one of the engines of a
Boeing Dreamliner owned by Polish carrier LOT 
and grounded in Chicago, LOT's spokesman said on Monday, citing
a technical issue. 
    
    IMMOFINANZ 
    The Austrian real-estate group will debut on the Warsaw
bourse via a secondary listing on Tuesday.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐