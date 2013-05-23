Poland - Factors to Watch on May 23

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
Poland's central bank releases minutes from the May sitting
of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC), when rate-setters
unexpectedly cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new
all-time low of 3.0 percent. (1200).
PKN
Poland's top refiner is planning to issue 1 billion zlotys
($307.70 million) in bonds and the issuance will take place on
May 28, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
POLISH DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS (PIR)
Poland's investment vehicle will build the remaining gap of
the North-South highway A1, daily Gazeta Prawna writes. The
company will get funds for the construction from its mother
company and will also issue bonds.
DZ BANK
The German bank may pull out from Poland after negotiations
to sell the branch failed nearly two years ago, daily Puls
Biznesu writes quoting an unnamed source close to the bank.
KGHM
The Polish miner won the first part of a tender to supply
Rio Tinto's copper smelter in Utah after a rockslide at Rio's
own mine nearby left it struggling to source raw material, three
market sources said.
