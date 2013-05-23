Poland - Factors to Watch on May 23

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES Poland's central bank releases minutes from the May sitting of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC), when rate-setters unexpectedly cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new all-time low of 3.0 percent. (1200). PKN Poland's top refiner is planning to issue 1 billion zlotys ($307.70 million) in bonds and the issuance will take place on May 28, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes. POLISH DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS (PIR) Poland's investment vehicle will build the remaining gap of the North-South highway A1, daily Gazeta Prawna writes. The company will get funds for the construction from its mother company and will also issue bonds. DZ BANK The German bank may pull out from Poland after negotiations to sell the branch failed nearly two years ago, daily Puls Biznesu writes quoting an unnamed source close to the bank. KGHM The Polish miner won the first part of a tender to supply Rio Tinto's copper smelter in Utah after a rockslide at Rio's own mine nearby left it struggling to source raw material, three market sources said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX