公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 21:27 BJT

Royal Bank of Canada shuts European government bond business

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada has shut down its European government bond trading business, the bank confirmed on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for RBC said the move was a tactical adjustment to its product offering, and that Europe remains a central part of its platform.

This morning the five traders on the desk were informed of the decision, according to several market sources.
