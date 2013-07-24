UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada shuts European government bond business

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada shut down its European government bond trading business on Wednesday, reversing an expansion into the sector which started three years ago.
"We review our businesses regularly and make changes to optimize them as needed. This tactical adjustment in our product offering is consistent with our strategy of being active in the markets in which we add the most value to our clients," the bank said in a prepared statement.
RBC started building up a portfolio of European primary dealerships in 2010, but this morning the five traders on the desk were informed the bank was pulling back from the market, according to several sources.
"The European business is a central part of our platform and of our strategy globally. We see this as an opportunity to refocus our efforts and invest in areas of core strength within the region," RBC said.
RBC's expansion three years ago also included a major push into the debt capital markets, especially in the high volume sovereign, supranational and agency sector. Being a primary dealer and thus active in trading government bonds is widely seen as being essential to winning syndicated sovereign bond mandates.
A spokesperson for RBC was keen to stress it remained committed to Europe and is still a primary dealer in Canada, the US, the UK, and the equivalent of a primary dealer in Australia.
There is no suggestion that it is pulling out of DCM or the SSA business, where it has hired several veterans.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.