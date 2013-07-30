UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 30

BUCHAREST, July 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's coalition government of leftist Prime Minister
Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 1100 GMT.
ROMANIA-IMF COMPLETE TALKS FOR NEW AID DEAL-PM PONTA
Romania's leftist government has finished negotiations with
the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the
World Bank for a new precautionary aid agreement, Prime Minister
Victor Ponta said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
Shares in Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank plunged again on
Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite foreign currency
mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher and the currency
lower.
EU GRANTS ROMANIA 130 MLN FOR SEWAGE UPGRADE
The European Commission will contribute 130 million euros
($172.4 million) to a Romanian project to build or retrofit
chemical sewage treatment plants for Bucharest and nearby
villages by 2020, the environment ministry said on Monday.
IBM TO RECEIVE 21 MLN EUROS STATE-AID FOR ROMANIA
INVESTMENT-REPORT
IBM, the world's largest technology services
company, will receive 21 million euros ($27.86 million)
state-aid from the Romanian government for investment that will
generate 900 jobs, daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Monday.
ERSTE CONFIRMS OUTLOOK, MISSES PRETAX ESTIMATES
Austria's Erste Group Bank missed analysts'
estimates with a steep drop in second-quarter pretax profit but
stuck to its forecast and said it expected a slight improvement
in the economies of central and eastern Europe in the second
half.
BCP SAYS EU DEAL HAS CONDITION ON POLAND, BUT UNIT IS CORE
Millennium BCP's restructuring plan agreed with the
European Commission includes a condition on its profitable
Polish unit, the Portuguese bank's CEO said on Monday, adding
however that it remains a core operation for the group.
SHALE GAS
U.S. oil major Chevron selected Dafora Medias
to drill in its perimeters near Barlad where it plans
to explore for shale gas.
The contracted was signed for a four-year term but its value
remained undisclosed. Works will start later this year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
OVER-THE-COUNTER ELECTRICITY TRADING
Romania's energy regulator ANRE published in the Official
Gazette from Monday regulations for an over-the-counter
electricity trading platform. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3