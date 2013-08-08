版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四 14:02 BJT

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 8

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    NETIA   
    The telecoms group raises its operating profit forecast for
the year by more than half to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million)
thanks to lower costs and planned investments. 
    
    GENERAL MOTORS 
    The U.S. carmaker and may invest 1.5 billion zlotys in a new
factory in Tychy, writes Puls Biznesu. The paper says French
tyre maker Michelin may spend 390 million zlotys to
expand production at its Olsztyn facilities.
    
    BANK HANDLOWY 
    The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reports a 30-percent
rise in second quarter earnings, beating expectations.
    
    POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL 
    The financially strapped builder should return to profit in
2015, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐