Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 8

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): NETIA The telecoms group raises its operating profit forecast for the year by more than half to 100 million zlotys ($31.6 million) thanks to lower costs and planned investments. GENERAL MOTORS The U.S. carmaker and may invest 1.5 billion zlotys in a new factory in Tychy, writes Puls Biznesu. The paper says French tyre maker Michelin may spend 390 million zlotys to expand production at its Olsztyn facilities. BANK HANDLOWY The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reports a 30-percent rise in second quarter earnings, beating expectations. POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL The financially strapped builder should return to profit in 2015, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source