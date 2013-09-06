Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 6

BUCHAREST, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ENERGY DATA

The National Statistics Board will release energy resources data for July at 0700 GMT.

REUTERS POLL

Annual inflation is forecast to slow to 3.8 percent on the year in August from July's 4.4 percent and the central bank is seen cutting interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 4.25 percent at its Sept. 30 rate-setting meeting, a Reuters poll showed.

GOLD MINE HOPES TO GET APPROVAL

Rosia Montana Gold Corporation believes Romania's parliament will vote in favour of the company's plan to open Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town despite ongoing street protests against the project, its director said.

EGYPT TENDER

Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, issued its fourth international wheat tender in less than two weeks on Thursday, seeking to buy an unspecified amount from global suppliers for shipment Nov. 1-10.

It has bought only Black Sea region wheat since returning to the international market in July following a 4-1/2 month absence. In its last international tender, on Sept. 4, Egypt bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment Oct. 21-31. GASC has purchased 830,000 tonnes of wheat on the international market since last Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Warsaw stocks fell up to 6 percent on Thursday, setting them up for the biggest daily drop in two years, and Polish bond yields rose in the wake of the government's pension system overhaul.

