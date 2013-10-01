Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 1

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PMI Markit and HSBC will publish Polish manufacturing PMI index for September at 0700 GMT. NUCLEAR ENERGY France's Trade Minister Nicole Bricq told the Rzeczpospolita daily that French companies could supply technology and reactors to Poland's planned nuclear power plant. During her talks with Poland's economy minister Janusz Piechocinski Bricq proposed that a Polish-French seminar be organised before March 2014, during which technical decisions could be made. AMAZON Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, plans to spend some 300 million dollars in building three logistics centres in Poland and hiring 6,000 people, Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote quoting its sources in local city councils. PGNIG Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG found gas reserves in Libya, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said quoting Libya's National Oil Corporation. PGNiG is extracting some 115,000 cubic metres of gas per day at its first drilled well. POLIMEX Polish construction group Polimex was given more time to reach an agreement with its debt holders. The company said on Monday evening that the deadline was postponed by one month, until the end of October. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX