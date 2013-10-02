Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 2

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): INTEREST RATES Poland's central bank will announce its monthly decision on interest rates on Wendesday. All analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates at their current all-time low of 2.5 percent. CENTRAL BANK Polish finance ministry will consider changes so that the members of the central bank's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC) do not end their tenures all at once, Poland's deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told state news agency PAP. AZOTY TARNOW Poland's largest chemicals maker is considering moving the site for its planned caprolactam facility from China to India, daily Parkiet reported. LOT VS BOEING Poland is determined to get compensation from Boeing for the glitches haunting its 787 Dreamliner jets which are used by the country's state-controlled carrier LOT, its treasury minister said on Wednesday. BIOTON One of Poland's largest drug makers Polpharma is considering a takeover of its local rival Bioton, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. POLIMEX The Merkury fund, owned by the investment fund arm of Poland's top bank PKO BP, will buy real estate worth 250 million zlotys ($80.2 million) from the troubled local builder Polimex, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. POLITICS Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads with a 29.9 percent backing, followed by Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) with a 23.4 percent support, daily Super Express quoted a poll by pollster Homo Homini. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX