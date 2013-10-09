UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 9

BUCHAREST Oct 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's coalition government of leftist Prime Minister
Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 0900 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown hit a four-month high against the euro on
Tuesday on increasingly clear signs of an economic recovery,
keeping alive the threat of central bank intervention.
SHOPPING MALLS
South African investment fund NEPI plans to start building
three shopping malls in Romania by the end of the year, with a
total estimated investment of about 200 million euros ($271.93
million). Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
INVESTMENT
Honeywell, the world's largest turbo charger
manufacturer, opened a friction pads factory near Ploiesti on
Tuesday. The investment in the factory will be finalised in 2015
and will total 57 million euros. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3