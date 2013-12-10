版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 15:16 BJT

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    DREAMLINER COMPENSATION
    Polish flagship carrier LOT agreed with American
Boeing on some form of compensation for the glitches that have
haunted its 787 Dreamliner jets, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz
Karpinski was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday.
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's dominant fixed line telecoms operator TPSA
 said it is looking for up to 2,950 of its staff to
take voluntarily redundancy by the end of 2015 as it seeks to
boost its profitability. 
    
    STATE BUDGET
    The Polish finance ministry estimates that the 2013 budget
deficit might be by up to 8 billion zlotys ($2.62 billion)
smaller than 51.5 billion target, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
said without naming its source. Earlier the government had
increased the target by 16 billion zlotys on much lower than
expected revenues.
    
          
