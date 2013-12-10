Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): DREAMLINER COMPENSATION Polish flagship carrier LOT agreed with American Boeing on some form of compensation for the glitches that have haunted its 787 Dreamliner jets, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday. TPSA Poland's dominant fixed line telecoms operator TPSA said it is looking for up to 2,950 of its staff to take voluntarily redundancy by the end of 2015 as it seeks to boost its profitability. STATE BUDGET The Polish finance ministry estimates that the 2013 budget deficit might be by up to 8 billion zlotys ($2.62 billion) smaller than 51.5 billion target, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said without naming its source. Earlier the government had increased the target by 16 billion zlotys on much lower than expected revenues. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX