Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    VW PLANT
    Volkswagen is considering building a new factory in Poland
to assemble the Crafter large delivery van, two people familiar
with the matter said. 
    
    PGNIG
    Polish gas monopoly PGNiG will sign a cooperation letter
with American Chevron concerning shale gas exploration, business
daily Puls Biznesu wrote.
    
    LOT
    Troubled Polish airline LOT expects a 2013 operating loss of
around 20 million zlotys ($6.6 million), around 122 million less
than it had anticipated, its chief executive said on
Wednesday. 
    
    CHF MORTGAGES
    Poland may make it easier for people to file for consumer
bankruptcy and be able to pay off their mortgages over a longer
period of time, if a court decides it is justified, daily Gazeta
Wyborcza wrote. Regulations are now structured in a way that
former real-estate owners not only lose their home when they go
into default but they are still left with a debt to pay off.

          
