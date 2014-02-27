版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 17:43 BJT

Turkey likely to start ordering F-35 fighter jets from 2015-undersecretary for defence

ANKARA Feb 27 Turkey is likely to start ordering F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp from 2015 onwards and it will start with two orders initially, Murad Bayar, Turkey's undersecretary for the state-run defence industries said.
