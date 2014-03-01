版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 16:34 BJT

Ukraine says Russia has sent in thousands of extra troops

KIEV, March 1 Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday Russia had "recently" brought 6,000 additional personnel into Ukraine and that the Ukrainian military were on high alert in the Crimea region.

Ihor Tenyukh gave no further details in comments to reporters in Kiev.

The Ukrainian government has accused Moscow of deploying troops in Crimea, where Russia's Black Sea fleet has a base, but Russia says it has not violated an agreement with Ukraine that covers its forces there.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐