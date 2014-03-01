版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 18:51 BJT

Russian servicemen guard buildings in Ukraine's Crimea-regional leader

KIEV, March 1 The pro-Russia premier of Ukraine's Crimea region said on Saturday servicemen from Russia's Black Sea fleet were guarding important buildings in the Black Sea peninsula, Interfax news agency reported.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐