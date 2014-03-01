Russian forces try to seize anti-aircraft missile base in Ukraine's Crimea-Interfax

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
KIEV, March 1 Russian forces were trying on Saturday to seize control of an anti-aircraft missile command post in Ukraine's Crimea region, Interfax news agency quoted a Ukrainian military source as saying.
It said about 20 soldiers had entered the territory of the base, in western Crimea, and were trying to capture it. The agency made no mention of clashes or casualties and said negotiations were under way.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.