2014年 3月 1日

Russian forces try to seize anti-aircraft missile base in Ukraine's Crimea-Interfax

KIEV, March 1 Russian forces were trying on Saturday to seize control of an anti-aircraft missile command post in Ukraine's Crimea region, Interfax news agency quoted a Ukrainian military source as saying.

It said about 20 soldiers had entered the territory of the base, in western Crimea, and were trying to capture it. The agency made no mention of clashes or casualties and said negotiations were under way.
