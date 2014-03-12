Books for Mexico's century sterling bond top GBP2bn

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Order books on Mexico's 100-year sterling bond have reached over GBP2bn, according to a source close to the deal, enabling leads to revise guidance to 5.75%, plus or minus an eighth, to price in range.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, opened books on the benchmark-sized deal earlier on Wednesday, setting initial price thoughts in the 6% area.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price later in the session.