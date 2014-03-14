Romania - Factors to watch on March 14

BUCHAREST, March 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

GABRIEL JOB CUTS

Gabriel Resources Ltd may lay off about 80 percent of the workers at its Romanian subsidiary, or nearly 400 people, unless prospects for its Rosia Montana gold mine improve, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

The forint firmed on Thursday after a senior Hungarian central banker said the bank may need to rethink its rate policy because of the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.

Other currencies moved little and Central Europe equities retreated after U.S. economic figures supported further cuts in the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus, a process that has curbed risk appetite in global markets in recent months.

