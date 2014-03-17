Romania - Factors to watch on March 17

BUCHAREST, March 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

C/A BALANCE

The central bank will release January current account balance and foreign investment data.

The external shortfall recorded a deficit of 1.5 billion euros ($2.09 billion) last year, shrinking about 75 percent from 2012.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry tenders 400 million lei ($123.51 million) worth of treasury bonds due June 2019.

BLACK SEA DRILLS

The USS Truxtun, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer, will carry out more exercises with allied ships in the Black Sea, its commander said on Saturday, amid an East-West crisis triggered by Russia's takeover of Crimea.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets fell on Friday ahead of a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea on Sunday that could lead to formalising Russian rule and heighten tension between Russia and the West.

