Western Union suspends services with Russia's Bank Rossiya

LONDON, March 21 The world's largest money transfer company Western Union said on Friday it has suspended its services for Russia's Bank Rossiya.

In a statement, Western Union said its money transfer service continues to be available at its 20,000 plus locations and self-service terminals across Russia.

Earlier on Friday Bank Rossiya said Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc had stopped providing services for payment transactions for its clients.

Bank Rossiya, which has $10 billion in assets and is used by many senior Russian government officials, was hit by U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the annexation of Crimea. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)