BAML takes UBS's Schepers for capital products team

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
hired Joppe Schepers from UBS to co-head its EMEA capital
products business. Schepers will report to John Cavanagh, head
of EMEA DCM product solutions.
Schepers will co-head the business with Piotr Rejmer and had
been at UBS since 2008. Rejmer will also report to Cavanagh.
The hire and promotion comes after BAML lost a number of key
FIG bankers over recent weeks.
Daniel Bell, BAML's previous head of debt capital markets
capital products in the EMEA region, left the US bank for Swiss
Re in March. Schepers and Rejmer will take on Bell's job.
Julia Hoggett, who ran DCM coverage for European commercial
paper, covered bonds and Green bonds, left for the Financial
Conduct Authority, also in March.
This is the second time in around a month that BAML has
taken a FIG banker from UBS. The US bank hired Laurent Guyot as
a managing director of financial institutions group debt capital
markets in mid-March.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright and
Julian Baker)