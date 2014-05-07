Romania - Factors to watch on May 7

BUCHAREST May 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
BRD RESULTS
Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, posted a first-quarter net
profit of 37 million lei ($11.61 million), it said on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATES
Romania's central bank left its key interest rate at a
record low of 3.50 percent on Tuesday and forecast lower
inflation in 2014, although it warned that volatile capital
flows in emerging markets might create risks for its outlook.
Romania's central bank has revised downward this year's
inflation forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent, central bank
Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.
EURO ENTRY
Romania's leftist government aims to join the euro zone at
the start of 2019 as its economy has regained its footing under
IMF-led aid deals after the financial crisis, Budget Minister
Liviu Voinea said in a statement on Tuesday.
CHEVRON
U.S energy major Chevron has begun drilling for
shale gas at its exploration well site in eastern Romania, the
company said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European government bonds firmed slightly on
Tuesday, helped by strong economic data from around the region
that overshadowed concerns over the situation in neighbouring
Ukraine's crisis.
MICHELIN
French tyremaker Michelin plans to close its truck
tyre plant in Budapest in response to adverse trends and
aggressive competition in the European market.
Production of tyres sold under the Taurus, Riken and
Kormoran brands will end at the plant in mid-2015 and mainly be
relocated to facilities in Poland, Romania and Germany, Michelin
said, adding that 512 staff would be affected.
ROMGAZ
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said it
has signed a deal to deliver gas to state-owned power plant
Electrocentrale Galati for 1.6 million lei ($502,100).
POSTAL SERVICES
Romania's state-owned postal service company Posta Romana
will stage four days on protests in May, aimed at replacing the
firm's management and getting wage rises, a union leader was
quoted as saying. www.mediafax.ro
($1 = 3.1865 Romanian lei)