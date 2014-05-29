GSK invites private equity bids for older drugs -sources

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
LONDON May 29 GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The move is part of a reshaping of the drugmaker's business, which also involves a major asset swap deal with Novartis .
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said last month that Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals company could dispose of individual medicines or a broader portfolio of older established products. A GSK spokesman had no further comment on potential disposals on Thursday. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jon Boyle)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.