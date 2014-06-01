Fiat Chrysler CEO says good performance of US operations crucial

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
MILAN, June 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday a good performance of the U.S. operations was crucial for the success of the group's recently announced business plan.
"The execution of (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) business plan announced on May 6 depends from the fact that U.S. operations perform well," said CEO Marchionne, while speaking at a business conference in the town of Trento in northern Italy.
"We need the cash coming from U.S. operations to fund the group's strategy in Europe," Marchionne said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER