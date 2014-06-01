版本:
Fiat Chrysler CEO says good performance of US operations crucial

MILAN, June 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday a good performance of the U.S. operations was crucial for the success of the group's recently announced business plan.

"The execution of (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) business plan announced on May 6 depends from the fact that U.S. operations perform well," said CEO Marchionne, while speaking at a business conference in the town of Trento in northern Italy.

"We need the cash coming from U.S. operations to fund the group's strategy in Europe," Marchionne said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jane Baird)
