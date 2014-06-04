Romania - Factors to watch on June 4

BUCHAREST, June 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GDP DATA

The National Statistics Board will publish January-March provisional gross domestic product data at 0700 GMT.

IMF MISSION

A mission from the International Monetary Fund headed by Andrea Schaechter, is in Bucharest until June 16 to conduct the third review of Romania's precautionary Stand-By Arrangement.

GOLD MINE

Romania's lower house of parliament rejected a bill on Tuesday that would have allowed Canada's Gabriel Resources to proceed with plans to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine, putting the project on hold indefinitely.

PPI

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 0.8 percent on the year in April and were up 1.2 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Shares of OTP Bank led stocks lower in Budapest on Tuesday after Hungary's top court ruled against it in a lawsuit that could lead to losses for the country's heavily taxed banks.

The region's bond prices had surged in tandem with lower rated euro zone debt in a rally reinforced in the past weeks by expectations for a rate cut and monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank which will meet on Thursday.

