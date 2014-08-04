BUZZ-Dark pool turnover edges up in July, shrugs off probes

** European equity turnover via dark pools edged up in July despite regulatory probes hitting venues operated by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS, among other banks.

** Shares worth 53.8 billion euros ($72.19 billion) changed hands in European dark pools last month, up 4.7 percent from June and just off all-time peak of 56.8 billion euros recorded in January, Thomson Reuters data showed.

** Dark pools have come under scrutiny in recent months.

** Turnover on "lit" books at primary exchanges and MTFs rose 4.8 percent in July to 734.4 billion euros, the data showed.

** In a separate survey Morgan Stanley kept its tight grip on the No.1 position in European cash equities trading through the first half of the year.

** More stats on European equity markets:

(1 US dollar = 0.7452 euro)