CORRECTED-Northwest Bio drug gets first slot under UK early access scheme

(Removes reference to inoperable tumours in 1st paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 16 An experimental Northwest Biotherapeutics drug for brain tumours is the first medicine to have been selected for fast-track designation under a new early access scheme in Britain.

The U.S. firm's cell therapy DCVax-L has been awarded "promising innovative medicine" status, which is the first step in the scheme that allows access to novel drugs months or even years before they are officially licensed for sale, the department of health said on Tuesday.

The initiative, which has similarities with a U.S. scheme that has speeded the development of so-called "breakthrough" medicines, follows criticism that Britain's state-run healthcare system is too slow to adopt new treatments.

Doctors will be able to prescribe the new drug once the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the country's drugs watchdog, signals that its benefits outweigh the risks following an initial scientific assessment.

The new early access programme is funded by drug companies. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)