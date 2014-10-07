BUZZ-Antofagasta gets a boost as brokers pare back pessimism

** Antofagasta shares attempt a recovery from
5-year lows as two brokers get a little less bearish.
** Stock up 1.4 pct, & is the fifth-top riser on Britain's
FTSE 100.
** Still underperforms broader mining sector
which is up 2.1 pct spearheaded by a 5.7 pct rise in Rio Tinto
after it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival
Glencore.
** On Antofagasta, Nomura lifts rating on the Chilean-based
copper miner to "neutral" from "reduce", and Societe Generale
hikes its recommendation to "hold" from "sell".
** Nomura reckons depreciation of Chilean Peso should prove
supportive to Antofagasta, given about 30 pct of its operating
costs are denominated in the currency.
** Valuation grounds are driver for SocGen's upgrade as bank
sees no negative near-term catalyst for the stock.
** Lundin Mining's acquisition of the Candelaria copper mine
in Chile suggests Antofagasta, which has similar operational
characteristics, is fairly valued, says SocGen.
